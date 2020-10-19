Ascension Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,715 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,715 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,470 shares of company stock worth $34,289,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

Adobe stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $502.01. 40,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.