Ascension Asset Management LLC Takes $1.97 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Union Pacific makes up 1.6% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 777.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Union Pacific by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.83. 27,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $211.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

