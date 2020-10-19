Ascension Asset Management LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,902,000.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,695. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.87.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

