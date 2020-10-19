ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,900 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 5,900 ($77.08) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 4,289 ($56.04) to GBX 4,309 ($56.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 4,710 ($61.54) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,041.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,547.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.