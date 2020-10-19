Atonomi (ATMI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last week, Atonomi has traded flat against the dollar. Atonomi has a total market cap of $120,990.03 and approximately $7.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

