AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

NYSE:T traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.92. 1,281,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,943,152. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

