AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $77.00

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AN. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered AutoNation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of AN opened at $62.25 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $63.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $780,101.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,429 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,150. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,504,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $24,487,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 328,734 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,914,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in AutoNation by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Analyst Recommendations for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit