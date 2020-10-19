AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $77.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AN. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered AutoNation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of AN opened at $62.25 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $63.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 13,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $780,101.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,429 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,150. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,504,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $24,487,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 328,734 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,914,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in AutoNation by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

