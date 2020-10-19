Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Autoweb from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Autoweb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Autoweb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. 3,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,402. Autoweb has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.51.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Autoweb will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.