Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Autoweb from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barrington Research upgraded Autoweb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

AUTO stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.51. Autoweb has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Autoweb will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

