Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 7.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,130,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 80,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter.

AVEM traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $53.35. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,311. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13.

