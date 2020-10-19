AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.00 ($27.06).

Shares of CS opened at €15.15 ($17.82) on Thursday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.42.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

