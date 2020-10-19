Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACLS. ValuEngine lowered Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.