Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Shares of AXNX opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.09.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,520,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $590,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,002 shares of company stock worth $5,663,144. 25.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.