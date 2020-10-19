B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BTG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,870. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

