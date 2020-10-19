Baader Bank Reiterates “€26.50” Price Target for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK)

Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

EVK stock opened at €23.06 ($27.13) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.92. Evonik Industries AG has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

