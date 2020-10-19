Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,101 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for about 2.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Baidu worth $61,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.98. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

