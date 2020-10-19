Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bank of America by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $83,381,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1,172.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,615 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.02. 1,078,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,907,086. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

