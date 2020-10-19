Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Short Interest Update

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,130,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 79,680,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.95. 1,496,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,907,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 49,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 311,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 141,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.
BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
Read More: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.