Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Short Interest Update

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,130,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 79,680,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.95. 1,496,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,907,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 49,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 311,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 141,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

