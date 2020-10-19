Bank of America Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $110.00

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.40.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $90.63 on Thursday. Incyte has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $199,190.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,959.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Incyte by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 168,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Incyte by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 272,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit