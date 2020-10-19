Bank of America Downgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Main First Bank upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. AlphaValue upgraded easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

ESYJY opened at $6.29 on Thursday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

