Bank of America Increases Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $51.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.44.

ACCD opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.44.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accolade stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

