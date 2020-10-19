Bank of America Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $174.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.13.

ODFL stock opened at $200.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $207.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 157,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $1,595,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 202,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 57,356 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

