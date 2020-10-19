Barclays Increases Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to £117.80

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target upped by Barclays from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a £114 ($148.94) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.10) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £109.97 ($143.68).

LON:JET opened at GBX 9,980 ($130.39) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,560.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,271.75. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

