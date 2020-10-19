Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $163.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.61. ASM International has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.31.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

