Barclays Reiterates €375.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €341.29 ($401.51).

