Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Barclays currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of VNT opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

