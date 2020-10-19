Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) vs. BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) Financial Contrast

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Barrett Business Services and BG Staffing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services 4.90% 26.61% 5.33% BG Staffing 1.27% 20.86% 11.35%

Barrett Business Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BG Staffing pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Barrett Business Services pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BG Staffing pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BG Staffing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Barrett Business Services and BG Staffing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 BG Staffing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus price target of $78.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.11%. Given Barrett Business Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than BG Staffing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barrett Business Services and BG Staffing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services $942.31 million 0.48 $48.29 million $6.27 9.36 BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.32 $13.25 million $1.67 5.39

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than BG Staffing. BG Staffing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrett Business Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of BG Staffing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Barrett Business Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Barrett Business Services has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Staffing has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats BG Staffing on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. It also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. The company serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

