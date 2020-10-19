Barton Investment Management Has $691,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Barton Investment Management cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.1% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.03. 307,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,618,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.