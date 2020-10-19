Barton Investment Management Purchases Shares of 11,975 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Barton Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.96. 51,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

