Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. AXA increased its stake in Baxter International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 26,988 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,466. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

