Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAYRY. Citigroup cut shares of Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bayer in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Bayer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Bayer stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. 511,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Bayer has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bayer will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit