Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAYRY. Citigroup cut shares of Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bayer in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Bayer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Bayer stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. 511,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Bayer has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter. Bayer had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bayer will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

