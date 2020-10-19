Beer Money (BEER) Price Reaches $0.0433 on Top Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $722,975.51 and approximately $93,308.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.21 or 0.04916010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

BEER is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.