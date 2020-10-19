Beetle Coin (BEET) Reaches Market Cap of $312,466.89

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $50.98 and $33.94. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $312,466.89 and $36,760.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050718 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 242,617,612 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

