Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €405.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €341.29 ($401.51).

