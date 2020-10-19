Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €230.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price objective on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €257.00 ($302.35) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €218.08 ($256.56).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €199.10 ($234.24) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47. Linde has a 52 week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 52 week high of €221.70 ($260.82). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €206.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €190.88.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.