Berenberg Bank Reiterates €27.50 Price Target for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG)

Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.45 ($28.76).

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) stock opened at €26.76 ($31.48) on Thursday. TAG Immobilien AG has a twelve month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a twelve month high of €26.84 ($31.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

