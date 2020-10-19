BidaskClub Downgrades Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Commscope in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Commscope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commscope in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commscope presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.18.

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. Commscope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Commscope’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commscope will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 184,295 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,666,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Commscope during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.