BidaskClub Downgrades Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

REGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

REGI stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $8,904,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $7,242,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 275,076 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

