BidaskClub Lowers Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.