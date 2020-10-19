BidaskClub Lowers Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BBSI has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.25.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $438.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $116,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $774,380.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 96,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

