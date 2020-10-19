BidaskClub Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.48.

DKNG opened at $44.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $94,973,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

