BidaskClub Lowers Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

GOOD opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a P/E ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,135,000 after purchasing an additional 238,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 17.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 74,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 285,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

