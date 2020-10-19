BidaskClub Lowers McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.46. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.52. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP David M. Whitney sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at $368,686.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,201.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,943 shares of company stock valued at $713,430. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

