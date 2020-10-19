BidaskClub Lowers Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $532.62 million, a PE ratio of 92.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $460,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,376 shares of company stock valued at $898,284 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 222,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 38,946 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 208.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 236,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at about $880,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

