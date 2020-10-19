Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Reaches Market Cap of $73.86 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 87.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $73.86 million and approximately $150,363.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for approximately $164.13 or 0.01398604 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00688543 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000595 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003291 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

