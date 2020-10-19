Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Cap of $4.67 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.67 billion and $1.72 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $252.02 or 0.02147534 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, COSS, Independent Reserve and Bit2C.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,735.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00635508 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010751 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000517 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,549,006 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

