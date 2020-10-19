BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $19,653.72 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,017,261 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

