BitcoinV Trading Down 68.3% Over Last Week (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One BitcoinV coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinV has traded down 68.3% against the dollar. BitcoinV has a total market capitalization of $8,797.12 and $5.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001722 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002469 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000968 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitcoinV Coin Profile

BitcoinV (CRYPTO:BTCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. The official website for BitcoinV is www.bitcoinv.org . BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415 . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

