Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 92,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 210,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BFY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.94. 779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,823. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

