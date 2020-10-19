BMO Capital Markets Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $602.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $594.00 to $602.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $635.42.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK opened at $657.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $659.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $573.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 30.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,248 shares of company stock worth $25,664,846. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.